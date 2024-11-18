iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Napa Wealth Management

Napa Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. Napa Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,316.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,123,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,459,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.02 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2831 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

