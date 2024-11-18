Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Short Interest Update

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,940,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 10,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Iris Energy Price Performance

Iris Energy stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IREN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point decreased their price target on Iris Energy from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IREN

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.