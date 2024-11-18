Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Short Interest Update

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,940,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 10,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.
Iris Energy Price Performance
Iris Energy stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on IREN
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Iris Energy
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Alibaba Stock: Why Earnings Make It a Buy Despite the Recent Dip
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Plug Power Stock: Mixed Results Adds To Volatilty
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 2 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy and Hold for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.