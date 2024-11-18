IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 990,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 1,140,433 shares.The stock last traded at $191.39 and had previously closed at $192.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus raised IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.13.

Get IQVIA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IQV

IQVIA Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.24. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in IQVIA by 6.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $719,634,000 after acquiring an additional 211,653 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $825,416,000 after buying an additional 30,014 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 3.1% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,046,000 after buying an additional 86,870 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 38.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,213,000 after buying an additional 804,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,138,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $540,882,000 after acquiring an additional 143,533 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.