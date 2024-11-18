IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $192.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.63 and a 52 week high of $261.73.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.13.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

