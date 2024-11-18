Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,322 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.52. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

