Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Plans Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:QQA)

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4571 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.
Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ QQA traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.66. 21,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,224. Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.04.
