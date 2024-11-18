Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the October 15th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY remained flat at $22.08 on Friday. 158,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,971. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 164.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 889.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

