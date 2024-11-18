Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMWGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0761 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $25.28. 5,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,743. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

