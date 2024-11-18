Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1162 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.59. 44,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,639. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

