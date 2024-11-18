Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0681 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 721,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,876. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $19.64.
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
