Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0681 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 721,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,876. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $19.64.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

