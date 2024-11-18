Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $21.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

