Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $181.55 and last traded at $181.55, with a volume of 10680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.23.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 16,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 389.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 60,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

