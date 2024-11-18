Intellia Therapeutics’ (NTLA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NTLA. William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NTLA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,678,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,642. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $34.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.81.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $38,248.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,698.12. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,093,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,168,000 after purchasing an additional 746,263 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 61.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

