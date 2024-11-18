Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Broadcom by 858.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453,718 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 917.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,701,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,203,837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453,554 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 855.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,186,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347,563 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 908.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 11,374,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,962,029,000 after buying an additional 10,245,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 226,130.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,246,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,224,520,000 after buying an additional 8,242,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $164.84 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.31 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.35.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 184.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,744,366. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.