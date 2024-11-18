Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.09% of Insight Enterprises worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000.

NSIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

Shares of NSIT opened at $151.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.73. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.28 and a 52 week high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

