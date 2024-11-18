Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CEO Sells $668,937.92 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 9,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $668,937.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,169,125.24. This represents a 5.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 5,985 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $442,650.60.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $70.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -124.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $73.89.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 148.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Zillow Group by 140.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

