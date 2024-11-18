Insider Selling: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CTO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,332.92. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $197.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $109.13 and a one year high of $203.32.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

TXRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $998,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 234.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 31.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 33,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

