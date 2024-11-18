Insider Selling: Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) CEO Sells $964,000.00 in Stock

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) CEO Haitham Khouri sold 80,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,181,367.45. This represents a 15.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Haitham Khouri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Haitham Khouri sold 80,156 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $974,696.96.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

PRM stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.22). Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $288.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

PRM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter worth $86,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

