Insider Selling: Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Sells $201,450.00 in Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) Director Linda C. Thomas sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,172 shares in the company, valued at $92,588. This trade represents a 68.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $82.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.73. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $85.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 15.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.