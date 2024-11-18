Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $87,500.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,475. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 3.4 %

KTOS opened at $24.42 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

