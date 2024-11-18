Insider Selling: Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Director Sells $378,360.00 in Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $378,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,249,662.72. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GSBC opened at $63.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $739.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.62. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $68.01.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.75 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 130.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 41.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Great Southern Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

