Insider Buying: Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) COO Purchases 13,250 Shares of Stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) COO Steven H. Gerber bought 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $245,787.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,940,811 shares in the company, valued at $54,552,044.05. This trade represents a 0.45 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Zeta Global stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.97. 13,079,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,608. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,723,000 after buying an additional 431,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 18.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,302,000 after buying an additional 674,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 12.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,900,000 after buying an additional 455,944 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 84,132.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,030,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,125,000 after acquiring an additional 77,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZETA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

