Insider Buying: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Purchases 2,900 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,272.00.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Martin Robert Ferron purchased 6,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,884.20.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Martin Robert Ferron purchased 3,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,460.80.

North American Construction Group stock traded down C$0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 48,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,285. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$735.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$22.68 and a 52-week high of C$34.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

NOA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ventum Financial lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.25.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

