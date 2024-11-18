Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,001,500 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 2,699,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,728.6 days.
Innovent Biologics Price Performance
IVBXF opened at $4.58 on Monday. Innovent Biologics has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19.
About Innovent Biologics
