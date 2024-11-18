Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,001,500 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 2,699,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,728.6 days.

Innovent Biologics Price Performance

IVBXF opened at $4.58 on Monday. Innovent Biologics has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19.

Get Innovent Biologics alerts:

About Innovent Biologics

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Innovent Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes monoclonal antibodies and other drug assets in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, autoimmune, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases in the People's Republic of China. It offers Tyvyt, a human anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody; BYVASDA, a fully-human anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody; HALPRYZA, a recombinant chimeric murine/human anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody; SULINNO, a fully-human antiTNF-a monoclonal antibody; Pemazyre, a selective FGFR inhibitor; Olverembatinib, a novel BCR-ABL TK; Cyramza, a VEGF receptor 2 antagonist; and Retsevmo, a selective and potent RET kinase inhibitor.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovent Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovent Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.