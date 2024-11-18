Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “inline” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on INGM. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingram Micro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

Ingram Micro Stock Performance

Shares of INGM opened at $22.75 on Monday. Ingram Micro has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter.

Ingram Micro Company Profile

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

