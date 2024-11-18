ING Groep NV Has $693,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,902 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Exelon were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Exelon by 12.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Exelon by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 148,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 58,620 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 57,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 67,163.6% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 18.9% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $39.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 62.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

