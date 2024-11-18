Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Up 5.9% in October

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,711,900 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 2,559,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,039.7 days.

Iluka Resources Price Performance

ILKAF stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. Iluka Resources has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21.

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

Iluka Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.