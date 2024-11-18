Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Up 5.9% in October

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,711,900 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 2,559,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,039.7 days.
Iluka Resources Price Performance
ILKAF stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. Iluka Resources has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21.
Iluka Resources Company Profile
