Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,611 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Illumina worth $48,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Illumina by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Illumina by 65.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $135.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.69 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.31.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Illumina from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

