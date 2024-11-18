IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $5.15. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 1,217,716 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,678,843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,871,000 after purchasing an additional 168,302 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in IAMGOLD by 1,034.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 339,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 309,836 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

