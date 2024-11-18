i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Short Interest Update

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 873,800 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the October 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
i3 Verticals Stock Down 1.7 %
IIIV stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,649. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.45 million, a P/E ratio of -276.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $26.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 65,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 14.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.
