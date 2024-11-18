I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
IMAB stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.
I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.44. As a group, equities research analysts predict that I-Mab will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics in the fields of immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation diseases primarily in the United States. It is developing Uliledlimab, a CD73 neutralizing antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; Givastomig, a bi-specific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and other cancers; and Ragistomig, a programmed cell death ligand-based tumor-dependent T cell engager, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of for solid tumors.
