Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Update

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,350,100 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 5,803,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17,833.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRNNF opened at $31.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29. Hydro One has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $35.31.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

