Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Update

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,350,100 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 5,803,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17,833.7 days.
Hydro One Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HRNNF opened at $31.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29. Hydro One has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $35.31.
Hydro One Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hydro One
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.