Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra set a $155.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.57.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $152.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.19. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $112.04 and a 12 month high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $6,550,602.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at $92,373,585.84. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 35.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

