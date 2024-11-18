Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 726,900 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the October 15th total of 634,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,269.0 days.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of HUFAF opened at $12.20 on Monday. Hufvudstaden AB has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20.

About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments: Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centres.

