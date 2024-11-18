Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,390,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the October 15th total of 7,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. This represents a 49.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. This trade represents a 43.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE HWM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.29. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

