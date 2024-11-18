Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Down 7.9% in October

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,700 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 418,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of HNHPF stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $14.16.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides electronic OEM services. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and speakers. It also provides cloud networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers, and satellite communications and other related equipment.

