Holistic Financial Partners Raises Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 3.4% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 56,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.32. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

