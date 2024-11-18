Holistic Financial Partners Makes New Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 200.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 75.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK stock opened at $88.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.32.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($1.69). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,975.20. The trade was a 54.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,335.36. The trade was a 16.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

