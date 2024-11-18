Holistic Financial Partners Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $77.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

