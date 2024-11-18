Holistic Financial Partners Has $394,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviso Wealth Management increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $541,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% in the third quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 4.0 %

PEP stock opened at $158.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $217.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.03 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

