Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hitachi Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:HTHIY opened at $50.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22. Hitachi has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Hitachi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.