Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $105,185,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 44,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 366.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 515,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 221,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $5,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,127.93. This trade represents a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at $163,191. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,617. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.46.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

