Head-To-Head Comparison: LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) vs. NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC)

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeMaitre Vascular 19.40% 13.15% 11.47% NeuroOne Medical Technologies -308.51% -276.12% -199.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeMaitre Vascular $193.48 million 11.85 $30.10 million $1.83 55.75 NeuroOne Medical Technologies $3.92 million 5.59 -$11.86 million ($0.48) -1.48

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and NeuroOne Medical Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroOne Medical Technologies. NeuroOne Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeMaitre Vascular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LeMaitre Vascular and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LeMaitre Vascular 0 2 6 1 2.89 NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus target price of $94.57, suggesting a potential downside of 7.30%. Given LeMaitre Vascular’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LeMaitre Vascular is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 15 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature. The company also provides artegraft biologic graft, a bovine carotid artery used for dialysis access; XenoSure biologic patches, used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention; VascuCel and CardioCel biologic patches, used in vessel repair, heart repair and reconstruction, and neonatal repairs; cardiovascular patches; carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; biosynthetic vascular graft indicated for lower extremity bypass and dialysis access; and vascular grafts used to bypass or replace diseased arteries. In addition, it offers radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables surgeons and interventionalists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient’s body and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. Further, the company provides valvulotomes, which cut or disrupt valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures. It markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders. It also fucuses on applications for other areas, such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

