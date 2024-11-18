Grok (GROK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $55.60 Million

Grok (GROK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Grok token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grok has a market cap of $55.60 million and $9.60 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grok has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grok alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,139.49 or 1.00384851 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,854.72 or 1.00067718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Grok Token Profile

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,446,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grktoken. The official website for Grok is www.grokcoin.meme.

Grok Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,446,798.54591354 with 6,320,722,798.54591354 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.00950058 USD and is down -6.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $8,883,115.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.