Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,946 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Grindr were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindr in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grindr during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Grindr by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Grindr by 9,055.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grindr during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Grindr alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Grindr from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Grindr from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Grindr Trading Down 1.2 %

GRND stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 0.33. Grindr Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grindr

In other Grindr news, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 195,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $2,814,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,977,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,321,634.59. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Richardson sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $78,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,120. The trade was a 16.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,549 shares of company stock worth $4,195,896. Insiders own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Grindr

(Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.