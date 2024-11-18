Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Short Interest Update

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,088,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the October 15th total of 2,370,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Greentown China Stock Performance

Shares of GTWCF stock remained flat at $0.96 during trading hours on Monday. Greentown China has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

About Greentown China

Greentown China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and related business in China. It operates through Property Development, Hotel Operations, Property Investment, Project Management, and Other segments. The company develops and sells residential properties.

