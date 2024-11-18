Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Down 10.6% in October

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,175,200 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the October 15th total of 2,433,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,359.5 days.
Shares of GWLIF stock opened at $34.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $35.59.
