Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Down 10.6% in October

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,175,200 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the October 15th total of 2,433,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,359.5 days.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

Shares of GWLIF stock opened at $34.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

