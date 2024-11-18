GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 133,210 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,329,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,210 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF makes up about 3.6% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA owned about 1.67% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $96,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,568,000. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 533,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 36,261 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 363,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,115 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 338,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after buying an additional 70,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 286,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after buying an additional 47,479 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPTI opened at $28.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.39. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $29.28.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

