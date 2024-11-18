GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 126 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,516 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 60,265 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the third quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $49,844,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,084 shares of company stock valued at $146,747,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $823.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $735.77 and a 200-day moving average of $681.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $841.00. The company has a market cap of $352.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $748.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

