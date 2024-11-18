GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $7.54 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $489.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $307.09 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $460.37 and its 200 day moving average is $415.28.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

